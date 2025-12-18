Sivasagar: Show cause issued over unauthorized construction near Ranganath Dol

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a bid to safeguard Assam’s protected heritage sites, the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, has issued a show cause notice to two individuals for allegedly carrying out unauthorized construction within the prohibited area of the centrally protected monument Ranganath Dol at Joysagar in Sivasagar district.

The notice, issued by the Director and Competent Authority of the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, has been served to Ranjit Borthakur and Shantanu Borthakur, residents near the historic Ranganath Dol.

Citing provisions of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010, the notice clarifies that construction is strictly prohibited within 100 metres of a centrally protected monument, while an additional 200 metres beyond the prohibited area is classified as a regulated zone.

Also Read: Assam: Show-cause notice to assistant teacher for criticizing government