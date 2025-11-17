Sivasagar: Shubhkaran Sharma Memorial Translation Literature Award announced

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant initiative to promote translation literature, Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha has announced that it will confer ‘Shubhkaran Sharma Memorial Translation Literature Award’ at the state level from next year, in collaboration with the Shubhkaran Sharma Memorial Trust. The declaration was formally made by the Xabha’s Secretary, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Gogoi on Sunday.

As part of the programme, a memorial lecture titled ‘The Importance of Translation Literature,’ organized in memory of renowned translator Late Shubhkaran Sharma, was held at the office of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha. Distinguished writer, poet, and retired Professor of Assamese, Dr Mayashree Goswami, attended the event as the keynote speaker.

Speaking on the complexities of translation, Dr Goswami remarked, “Translation is not an easy task; it is a challenging craft. Every language has a systematic sentence structure, its own system of sound, words, meaning, idioms, and organization. Unless one has mastery over both the source and the target languages, a translation cannot attain proper essence.”

The event began with floral tributes at the portrait of Late Shubhkaran Sharma. A condolence resolution was also adopted in memory of eminent scholar and former President of the Charing branch of the Xahitya Xabha, Tuwararm Khanikar. The programme commenced with the rendition of ‘Chiro Chenehi Mur Bhasha Janani.’

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Jiban Kalita, Vice-President of the Xabha and noted short story writer, who highlighted the life and contributions of Late Sharma. Several poets, including Debajani Mahanta, Satyaprabha Gogoi Buragohain, Neepa Baruah and Najiullah Hazarika, recited their works during the session.

Scholars such as Babul Kumar Baruah, Translation Project Convener of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Pabitra Pran Bhattacharya, Dr Simanta Baruah, Dr Meenti Gogoi, Shankarlal Agarwalla, and Ratnamoni Sharma shared their memories of Late Sharma and emphasized the vast scope and responsibilities of translation literature in Assam.

Representing the family, Sanjay Pareek, son of Late Sharma, and Preeti Pareek expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Xahitya Xabha. The event was attended by officials of the Xabha, including Assistant Secretary Muktab Hussain, Champaklal Pareek, Ramesh Pareek, Kishan Pareek, representatives of various branch xabhas and several distinguished personalities of the district.

Late Shubhkaran Sharma, a member of the Marwari community and a meritorious student during his academic life, received the ‘Abraham Lincoln Award’ from Dibrugarh University. Despite belonging to a non-Assamese linguistic background, he made immense contributions to Assamese translation literature. He translated six significant works from Hindi and Sanskrit into Assamese. His family on Sunday handed over all six translated volumes to the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha. Sharma passed away on November 8, 2024.

As per the agreement between the Xahitya Xabha and the Shubhkaran Sharma Memorial Trust, the newly announced award will be presented annually to a deserving individual residing in Assam who has significantly contributed to the field of translation literature.

