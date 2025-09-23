Sivasagar shuts down, seeks truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Historic Sivasagar remained engulfed in grief even on the fourth day following the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, revered as the ‘God of Music’ and the heartthrob of Assam’s younger generation. Since September 19, markets, fairs, and business establishments in Sivasagar have largely remained closed as citizens continue to mourn. People have been gathering day and night at the public condolence venue near the Bharatratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika statue at Dolmukh Chariali to pay their last respects to the beloved artiste.

On Monday, a protest meeting was held at the condolence venue, attended by Zubeen’s fans and various organizations. Demonstrators raised slogans demanding justice for Zubeen and immediate arrest of Siddhartha–Shyamkanu.

Addressing the gathering in presence of ATASU central president Basanta Gogoi, Monirul Islam Bora, President of Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, emphasized that just as Assam could not find another Bhupen Hazarika after his demise, the state would never see another Zubeen Garg in a hundred years. “This is not a protest against the government or administration, but a democratic outcry for justice,” Bora said, adding that the alleged involvement of Shyamkanu Mahanta of Sivasagar in such a tragic incident has brought shame to Sivasagar.

He further appealed that the accused individuals, including Siddhartha and Shyamkanu, should surrender before the police to help uncover the truth behind Zubeen’s mysterious death.

Parashjyoti Das, general secretary of the All Assam Scheduled Caste Students’ Union, demanded that Zubeen’s burial site be in Jorhat instead of Guwahati, as cherished by the people of Sivasagar. He strongly asserted that Zubeen’s death was not natural but a premeditated murder, as widely discussed across social media. With 54 FIRs already filed against those allegedly involved, Das demanded that the ongoing CID probe be handed over to the CBI for an impartial investigation.

Debajit Dutta, President of the Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad, too called for the investigation to be entrusted to the CBI.

Following the protest meeting, around 1 pm, more than 500 supporters and fans of Zubeen staged a blockade on National Highway 37 in Sivasagar, demanding the immediate arrest of all individuals allegedly linked to Zubeen Garg’s alleged ‘planned murder.’

