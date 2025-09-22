Assam Government Declares September 22-23 As Dry Day To Honour Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: As a tribute to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Government of Assam has officially declared September 22 and 23, 2025, as dry days. The decision follows the government’s earlier announcement of a State Mourning period until September 23, in the wake of Zubeen Garg’s sudden and tragic demise in Singapore. The move is meant to honour the revered singer, actor, filmmaker, and social voice whose passing has left Assam and the nation in grief.
According to a notification issued by the Office of the Governor of Assam, under sub-rule (a) of rule 326 of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016, all liquor outlets and establishments are to remain completely closed for the two days. This includes:
• IMFL, beer, and country spirit factories.
• Wholesale liquor warehouses.
• Retail liquor shops (‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ outlets).
• Bars, clubs, and any licensed premises.
No liquor shall be sold or served during this period. The government has urged all concerned authorities and license holders to strictly enforce the order as a mark of respect to the departed artist who deeply influenced Assamese culture and identity.