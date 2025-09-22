Assam Government Declares September 22-23 As Dry Day To Honour Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: As a tribute to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Government of Assam has officially declared September 22 and 23, 2025, as dry days. The decision follows the government’s earlier announcement of a State Mourning period until September 23, in the wake of Zubeen Garg’s sudden and tragic demise in Singapore. The move is meant to honour the revered singer, actor, filmmaker, and social voice whose passing has left Assam and the nation in grief.