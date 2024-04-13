Sivasagar: Skill enhancement course launched at Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College

GAURISAGAR: Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College, a leading institution of higher education in Sivasagar district has launched several new additional courses offered at “LED Bulb Manufacturing and Repair” and “Three-Month Computer Training Course” to enhance the skills of the students . The college has previously offered courses in Spider Manure, Fruits, Tea Nursery Management, Yoga, Assamese DTP, Basic Sanskrit Teaching, Spoken English, Pre-Primary Teacher Training etc. with the approval of Dibrugarh University to enhance the practical education and skills of the students. There is also a “Professional Make Up Artist Course” under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana with 59 students enrolled in the teaching - training. The college has been taking steps to provide practical and strategic education to the students of rural areas to involve them in the new education policy.

