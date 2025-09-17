Sivasagar: ‘Smart’ school promoter’s house raided; Minor girl rescued

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A sensational incident has come to light in Sivasagar after a minor girl engaged as a child labourer was rescued on Tuesday from the residence of an education entrepreneur known for running ‘Shaishab – The Next Gen Smart School,’ an institution that claims to champion children’s education and rights in different parts of Assam.

The rescued girl was found at the official ONGC quarter (B-149) allotted to Dipak Deori, an ONGC employee, and his wife Purabi Baruah, the Founder of the school. The operation was jointly carried out by the Child Welfare Committee, Labour Department, District Child Protection Office, executive magistrate, and police.

According to allegations received by the Child Welfare Committee, the couple had been keeping the girl in their house for a long time, depriving her of education and forcing her to do household chores. Reports also surfaced that the child was subjected to physical abuse.

According to the District Child Protection Office sources, during the rescue drive, Purabi Baruah allegedly refused to cooperate with the officials and attempted to mislead the team with lofty statements about child rights and education, while hiding the girl in a neighbour’s house. Eventually, police located the victim inside the bathroom of a nearby residence and successfully rescued her.

Also Read: Guwahati: City police nabbed drug peddlers; minor girls rescued

Also Watch: