Sivasagar: Songs, poetry echo through natural environment at Desang Chapori

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Amid the serene natural environment of Desang Chapori at Desangmukh in Sivasagar, a vibrant literary and cultural programme titled ‘Geet-Maat, Kabitar Edin’ was held on Sunday with a daylong schedule. The event was organized by the Samannay Branch Xahitya Xabha with support from the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha.

Office-bearers from the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and its affiliated branch units across the district participated in the programme. The event was presided over by Pramod Khongia, President of the Samannay Branch Xahitya Xabha. The objective of the programme was explained by Secretary Anuj Yein, while the proceedings were conducted by Manoj Kumar Gogoi, Secretary of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and founding member of the Samannay Branch Xahitya Xabha.

The colourful programme began with the rendition of the iconic song ‘Chiro Chenehi Mur Bhaxha Janani’ of the Axam Xahitya Xabha. Several distinguished personalities addressed the gathering, including Dr Jiban Kalita, vice-president of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and senior professor of Nazira College, noted poet and litterateur Anil Panging along with other dignitaries. The welcome address was delivered by Manoranjan Taye, former Secretary of the Samannay Branch Xahitya Xabha and an office-bearer of the Axam Xahitya Xabha. Assistant Secretary Mustafa Khan briefly spoke about the activities of the Samannay Branch Xahitya Xabha.

