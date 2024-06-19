Sivasagar Student Asthajita Dutta Wins National Scholarship in Xattriya Dance

GAURISAGAR: Asthajita Dutta, a student of Class IX in Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk HS school, Charing in Sivasagar has been awarded national scholarship in Xattriya Dance in the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme (CTSSS) examination conducted by Centre for Cultural Research and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India for the year 2023-24. She is the eldest daughter of Rajib Dutta, senior journalist, secretary of Gaurisagar Press Club and Nibedita Nath Dutta, teacher of Sur Saptak Sangeet Vidyalaya, Gaurisagar. Asthajita is learning Xattriya dance under the supervision of Paramananda Kakaty Borbayan, noted Xattriya dancer, Director, music composer and chief Guru of Gaurisagar Mejankari Xattriya Sanskritic Charcha Kendra and Songeet Vidyalaya.

Earlier, Triluchan Sanskritic Mancha (TSM), Gaurisagar, a socio-cultural organization of greater Gaurisagar area felicitated Asthajita Dutta at her Gaurisagar residence soon after declaration of the result. A team of TSM led by Dadul Neog, President, Ananta Neog, Secretary, Montu Kalia, Chief of the Management and other office bearers attended the felicitation programme and felicitated her with a gamosa, a book and citation.

