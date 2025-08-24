Sivasagar: Two books by Dr. Asfiya Sultana released at KPM Hall

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Two significant books authored by Dr. Asfiya Sultana, retired Principal of Amguri College, were formally released this evening at a well-attended function held at KPM Hall, Sivasagar. The titles of the books are “Environmental Studies - Natural Resources: Biodiversity Sustainability and Environmental Challenges” and “Field Research Methods and Techniques.”

The inaugural session of the event was graced by noted senior citizen, social worker and Xatradhikar Lakshmikanta Mahanta, who formally inaugurated the ceremony. The book release was carried out by distinguished academicians—Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University; Dr Jyotiprasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat; and Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, Sivasagar.

Also Read: BTC Speaker Katiram Boro releases BTC’s rule of procedure books

Also Watch: