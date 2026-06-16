Sivasagar’s Princi Priya Phukan wins Miss Kid Grand Winner title in Mumbai

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Princhi Priya Phukan, a 10-year-old girl from Sivasagar, has brought laurels to the district as well as Assam by winning the Miss Kid Grand Winner title at the Glamorous India International competition organised by Creative Pixxel Events held at Film City, Mumbai, recently. Princi Priya Phukan, daughter of Manjit Phukan and Sangeeta Phukan of Phukan Phadia Bezgaon, Gaurisagar, and a student of Class IV in Phukan Phadia Bezgaon Adarsha LP School, has also been practising Sattriya dance, apart from modelling.

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