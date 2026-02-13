Six-day training for Agricultural Extension Assistants kicks off at Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A six-day training programme for newly appointed Agricultural Extension Assistants was inaugurated on Wednesday under the initiative of the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department. The programme is being conducted at the training centre within the premises of the Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture at Mazgaon, Tezpur.

The inaugural session was formally launched by District Agriculture Officer Naren Chandra Sharma, who briefed the participants in detail about the agricultural sector of the district.

On the first day, sessions focused on various Central and State Government schemes implemented by the Agriculture Department. Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Dr. Zakir Hussain provided training on the roles and responsibilities of Agricultural Extension Assistants, challenges likely to be faced in the field and possible solutions, as well as departmental guidelines and procedures.

Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officers Dr. Dhiren Sharma and Dr. Khanindra Ratna Barman, along with other officials, conducted sessions on major schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), farmer registration, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Food Security and Nutrition Mission, Digital Crop Survey, seed certification, the One District One Crop initiative, and cultivation and future prospects of pulse crops.

Dr. Angana Sharma, Head of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), delivered comprehensive training covering Sonitpur’s agricultural profile, suitable climatic conditions, farming practices, irrigation systems, soil quality, agricultural tools and equipment, and future planning and innovations in the district’s agriculture sector.

