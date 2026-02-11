UCO Bank organises MSME, Retail and Agriculture Carnival in Hojai

HOJAI: UCO Bank organized a Resource, MSME, Retail, and Agriculture Carnival Camp on February 9, 2026 in Hojai City. Chinmoy Kumar Sahu, Deputy General Manager from the Bank’s Head Office in Kolkata, was present at the event. Branch Managers from Hojai city and nearby branches, along with current and prospective customers, were invited to participate in this program. Under this campaign, eligible new and existing customers are being provided loans according to their requirements and eligibility, so that they can expand their businesses, create employment opportunities in their region, and contribute to the economic development of society and the nation.

Zonal Manager, Narendra Pratap Singh, formally inaugurated the program with his welcome address. He welcomed the chief guest as well as all the distinguished individuals (customers) present at the event and expressed his gratitude for their presence. Zonal Manager stated that UCO Bank is fully committed to serve its customers in the Jorhat Zone. All our customers are an integral part of the UCO family. Zonal Manager informed the customers present about the precautions related to cyber security.

UCO Bank is diligently meeting the financial needs of its customers. He also apprised every one about the bank’s achievements and vision. The Zonal Manager firmly stated that the Bank is committed to the socio-economic development of Assam. Under this ongoing campaign for the financial year 2025-26, the Jorhat Zone has so far sanctioned loans amounting to over ? 631 crore to 9001 beneficiaries. Deputy Zonal Head, Hassan Ejaz Hashmi elaborated on different Retail and Deposit Products.

Additionally, Amit Kumar, Head of the MSME Hub, informed everyone about various new MSME loan schemes launched by the bank, such as UCO Unnati, UCO Vahan, UCO Yuva Shakti, UCO Nari Samman, UCO Abhinandan, etc. Amit Kumar stated that financing the MSME sector is extremely essential, as it creates immense employment opportunities, which are crucial for the economic and social progress of our country. Deputy General Manager, Chinmay Kumar Sahu greeted all the customers present in his address, a press release stated.

