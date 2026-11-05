Six-Year-Old Donates Piggy Bank Savings to Assam CM’s Relief Fund

Guwahati: In a touching display of empathy and civic responsibility, a six-year-old girl from Kamrup district has won hearts across the state by donating her entire personal savings to the state's welfare efforts.

Rudrakshi Deka, a Class I student hailing from Athgaon village under the Rangia Co-District in Kamrup, personally met with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today to hand over her contribution.

Instead of spending her accumulated pocket money on toys or treats, the young girl chose to break open her piggy bank to support the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Chief Minister warmly received the young donor at his office, expressing deep admiration for her selflessness at such a tender age. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam highlighted the event on social media platforms, commending the girl’s spirit. The CM noted that he "warmly appreciated her kindness" and extended his blessings, wishing Rudrakshi a "bright and successful future" ahead.

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund is primarily utilized to provide immediate financial assistance to citizens distressed by natural calamities, major accidents, and critical medical emergencies.

While the fund frequently receives corporate sponsorships and large public donations, contributions from young children carrying their piggy banks highlight a profound sense of community welfare deeply rooted within the state's newer generation.

Local residents and well-wishers from the Rangia region have flooded social channels with praises for Rudrakshi and her parents, calling her an inspiration for citizens of all age groups. Officials noted that actions like Rudrakshi's set a beautiful precedent for humanitarian assistance and community solidarity throughout Assam.