Sixth Schedule Protection Committee Ends Week-Long Hunger Strike After Submitting Memorandum to Union Home Minister

HAFLONG: The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee (SSPC) called off the week-long hunger strike followed by the submission of memorandum to the Union Home Minister through the Dima Hasao District Commissioner on Thursday.

Before the submission of the memorandum, convener Daniel Langthasa, who is also a former member of Dima Hasao autonomous council, read out the memorandum wherein Langthasa appealed to the authority concerned to pay its kind attention to their demands.

The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee of Haflong had organized a week-long hunger strike in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Haflong from July 12 to demand five key points. The key points of their demand included the immediate implementation of Article 244A and the declaration of Dima Hasao as an autonomous state, revision of the Constitution (125th) Amendment Act of 2019 to empower autonomous councils, withdrawal of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan in Dima Hasao, implementation of Guwahati High Court orders to form a commission to frame council election rules, and an increase in assembly seats and a separate Lok Sabha seat for Dima Hasao.

Many political leaders and former executive members expressed their solidarity with SSPC while advocating for the autonomous state under article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution for Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. Convener Langthasa, while appreciating the people of Dima Hasao for their support said that today’s call-off for their hunger strike is the beginning of their movement for the legitimate demand of the autonomous state.

He also said today i.e. July 18 should be observed as the Autonomous State Day and from now on, Dima Hasao would be known as the Autonomous State.

