Skill fest celebration at Nagsankar High School to Promote Practical Learning

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A skill fest featuring a cake-making session and a cooking without fire competition organised by Bharti Airtel Foundation was held at the Nagsankar High School premises on Monday. The cake-making session was conducted to promote baking as a valuable skill that students can learn and develop for future livelihood opportunities and entrepreneurship. Through this hands-on activity, students gained practical knowledge and explored the possibilities of building skills that can support them in their personal and professional growth.

A cooking without fire competition was also organised between Dakhin Nagsankar HS and Nagsankar HS. The competition encouraged students to showcase their creativity, teamwork, and culinary skills while learning how to prepare nutritious and innovative food items without using fire.

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