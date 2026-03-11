Smartphones distributed to ASHA workers, supervisors in Udalguri and Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots healthcare services, smartphones were formally distributed to ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors under the Udalguri and Mazbat Legislative Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. The initiative, undertaken by the Health Department, aims to enhance communication, reporting, and digital health service delivery in rural areas.

A distribution programme for the Udalguri constituency was held at the conference hall of the Udalguri Block Primary Health Centre. The event was inaugurated by BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihan Daimary, who highlighted the vital role played by ASHA workers in ensuring effective healthcare services at the grassroots level.

The smartphones were formally handed over in the presence of Tridip Daimary, Speaker of the BTC Legislative Council, and Phresh Muchahary, Executive Member of the BTC Water Resources Department. The programme was attended by several health officials and dignitaries, including Dr Mukhtar Hussain, Joint Director of Health Services, Udalguri, Dr Chandra Payeng, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer of the Udalguri Health Block, representatives of the National Health Mission, such as Madhusmita Baishya, along with Raj Muchahary and Rumi Saraniya.

