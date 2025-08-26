Smoking scenes on stage spark safety concerns in Assam’s mobile theatres

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Although smoking is prohibited in public places and workplaces such as hospitals, schools, government offices, and public transport, concerns are rising over its continued practice in Assam’s mobile theatres.

Several theatre groups have been seen allowing actors to smoke cigarettes live on stage during performances, often in front of large audiences. Mobile theatres are a unique cultural identity of Assam, drawing families, including many young children, to enjoy drama and entertainment. However, the act of smoking during shows has raised serious health and safety concerns. “Many children are present in the audience. Watching actors smoke on stage not only exposes them to harmful smoke but also sends the wrong message to the younger generation,” said a concerned citizen.

Citizens have urged theatre groups to adopt stricter guidelines and avoid such practices, especially when plays are staged on school and college grounds. They stressed that cultural platforms should set positive examples and remain free from habits that are harmful to public health. Authorities are being called upon to look into the issue and ensure that mobile theatres remain family-friendly and safe for all sections of society.

