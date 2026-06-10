‘Smritimalya’ released at memorial meeting honouring Dharmeshwar Mahanta

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ‘Smritimalya,’ a memorabilia compiled on the life and contributions of Dharmeshwar Mahanta, was released on Tuesday at a function held at his residence located at Barbhagiya here with Bhaba Goswami in the chair. Notably, Late Dharmeshwar Mahanta was the Satradhikar of Teteliguri Satra, former president of Naduar chapter of Satra Mahasabha, Basudev Than management committee, and Baresohoriya Bhaona committee, among others. He was a retired employee of the PWD Department. The family members have published the memorabilia to commemorate his first death anniversary. It is pertinent to mention here that he breathed his last on June 9, 2025, at the age of 87.

Also Read: Project Morigaon Honours 59 skilled Women, Celebrates Their Contributions to Society