Smuggled pistol recovered in Silchar mall parking lot; One arrested

SILCHAR: The Silchar police recovered a pistol and some ammunition from a person at the underground parking place of Goldighi shopping mall in Premtala area. Confirming the report, Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das said that a surveillance operation was conducted based on reliable source information and during the operation one Jamir Ahmed Barbhuiya of Borkhola was apprehended. Police recovered one factory-made 7.62 mm pistol, one magazine, and four live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition from the possession of Jamir Ahmed. Sources said that during interrogation, Jamir Ahmed confessed that he had brought the pistol from Mizoram for selling it to a person in Silchar. A hunt is on for the person to whom the pistol was to be delivered. However, police at this point did not disclose the name of the probable buyer.

