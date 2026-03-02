Smuggled timber seized on NH at Latabari; Two arrested in Bokakhat

A correspondent

BOKAKHAT: In the early hours on Sunday, forest personnel of the Bokakhat Forest Range under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division seized a Bolero Max pickup truck carrying smuggled timber on the National Highway at Latabari in Bokakhat subdivision.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-03/CC/7593, was reportedly transporting illegal timber from Karbi Anglong towards Bokakhat. The forest department team apprehended two individuals in connection with the case — Palu Mili from Majuli and Deba Bordoloi from Jorhat.

Both accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Bokakhat and were subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The forest department has registered a case and initiated an investigation. At the time of filing this report, the value of the seized timber could not be ascertained.

It may be mentioned that illegal timber trade from the Dalamara forest area in Karbi Anglong district has allegedly been operating extensively. Smugglers are reportedly transporting timber through internal roads in Bokakhat and along National Highway 37, even passing in front of forest offices. Allegations have also surfaced that certain individuals from Bokakhat are involved in illegal timber and cattle smuggling activities.

There is growing demand for strong action from the police administration and the forest department to identify and take firm steps against those involved.

