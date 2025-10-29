Straw snake in Bajali’s Titka village stands unmoved, locals call it a divine sign

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In Titka area of Bajali district, the youths of the area created a remarkable sight — a large snake made from dried paddy straw placed around a tree near a Shiva temple. The creation was made to protect the tree before the Shiva Puja and to remind people not to harm it. Months have passed, and despite heavy rains and strong winds, the straw snake still stands firm. Locals see it as a symbol of faith and devotion — proof that belief and nature can endure together.

“The snake was made to remind everyone not to cut or harm the tree near the temple. We believe Lord Shiva’s blessings are protecting it,” said one of the local youths.

Today, the spot has become a peaceful resting place where people sit, pray, and admire the tree and its guardian snake. Many visitors call it a miracle of faith and nature.

