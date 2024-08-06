Tinsukia Residents Demand Removal of Roadside Fish Sellers Due to Health Hazards and Unhygienic Conditions

TINSUKIA: Trading of fish on the roadside has posed serious health hazards for local residents of College Road, Tinsukia. The locals, time and again objected to such type of unethical and unhygienic selling of fish on main thoroughfare. This, not only created severe traffic jam during peak morning hours, the foul smell emanating from the stagnant contaminated wash out water has become a potential threat to waterborne diseases. The traders before leaving the place throw all thrashes on the roadside.

The fish traders after being evicted recently from College Road adjacent to cremation ground now re-settled at the open space area of Kachujan Sports Field nearby creating strong resentment among the local residents, sports organizers, students of school and college apprehending seepage of contaminated water into sports field which is presently under renovation and residential areas close by.

In a public memorandum signed by more than 35 people that included several households, professionals, students, academicians urged the District Commissioner to evacuate the fish sellers and vendors from residential areas. The memo submitted on July 16, 2024, the copy of which was sent to CM, Minister Sanjoy Kishan, Chairman TMB, Pollution Control Board stated that the residents of ward numbers 7& 9 have been facing the brunt unhygienic environment and have sought immediate relief. They expected that the DC would address their grievances as early as possible even as it is more than a fortnight since the memorandum was submitted.

Also Read: UPPL Strengthens Base as Over 400 Members from GSP and BPF Join the Party in Baksa District

Also watch: