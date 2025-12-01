Assam Book Fair Opens in Silchar with Grand Inaugural Ceremony

Silchar: One of the most anticipated literary events in the state, the Assam Book Fair, has been declared open at the Police Parade Ground, Silchar, on December 1, 2025, in the presence of an assemblage of scholars, educationists, and public representatives. The ten-day fair is scheduled till December 10 and has been jointly organised between the Publication Board Assam and the All Assam Book Publishers and Book Sellers Association.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by renowned educationist and writer Dr Partha Chattopadhyay from Kolkata as the Chief Guest. Assam’s Education Minister and Chairman of the Publication Board, Assam, Ranoj Pegu, presided over the event, reaffirming the commitment of the state to promoting reading culture and strengthening literary institutions.
Moreover, Dr Niranjan Roy, Vice Chancellor of GC University Silchar, along with key dignitaries including Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Publication Board Assam, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, and South Sribhumi MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, graced the ceremony.
While extending the formal invitation to the Silchar Press Club, the organisers have mentioned that the Publication Board Assam, since its establishment on May 2, 1958, has a long and rich legacy. As of now, it has published approximately 1,500 titles and still plays an immense role in preserving Assamese literature and promoting book culture in the state.
This year's book fair promises to be immensely vivacious, comprising a series of cultural events, interactive sessions, book releases, and discussions aimed at drawing literature lovers across all age groups. The organisers are expecting lakhs of visitors in view of the increasing appetite for books and reading in the Barak Valley.
The dignitaries expressed satisfaction, asserting that literary festivals foster intellectual growth and cultural unity. The Assam Book Fair in Silchar is set to present a rich and engaging experience to readers, publishers, and scholars through various programmes that feature wide participation during its ten-day span.