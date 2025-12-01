Assam Book Fair Opens in Silchar with Grand Inaugural Ceremony

Silchar: One of the most anticipated literary events in the state, the Assam Book Fair, has been declared open at the Police Parade Ground, Silchar, on December 1, 2025, in the presence of an assemblage of scholars, educationists, and public representatives. The ten-day fair is scheduled till December 10 and has been jointly organised between the Publication Board Assam and the All Assam Book Publishers and Book Sellers Association.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by renowned educationist and writer Dr Partha Chattopadhyay from Kolkata as the Chief Guest. Assam’s Education Minister and Chairman of the Publication Board, Assam, Ranoj Pegu, presided over the event, reaffirming the commitment of the state to promoting reading culture and strengthening literary institutions.