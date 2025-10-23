Social worker appeals for support to families devastated in fire in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A devastating fire broke out at the heart of Dhubri town in the Hawkers Market, reducing numerous shops to ashes on the night of Diwali. In this tragic incident, many families lost their only source of livelihood. The affected traders are currently going through an extremely difficult time.

Among them, a particular small business family has been severely affected. The joint business run by Shambhu Kar, Subrata Kar, and their sister-in-law Happy Kar, a mobile phone repairing and photocopy shop, was completely destroyed in the blaze. As a result, the family has been pushed into a dire crisis.

As an initial relief effort, a social worker Dipankar Majumdar provided them with essential food supplies and a small amount of financial assistance on Wednesday.

“This is not a solution, but if we as a society, extend a helping hand to these distressed families as per our capabilities, we could definitely get them back to stand on their own feet again, thus helping them return to the mainstream of life,” Mazumdar added.

