Social worker Tarapati Upadhyaya dies at 93

UDALGURI: The senior litterateur, academician and social worker Tarapati Upadhyaya has passed away at the age of 93. He had won Sahitya Akademi translation award for his translation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya’s Ananda Math into Nepali. He had published 23 books in Nepali and Assamese. He was also the recipient of literary pension from the government of Assam. He was the retired principal of Udalguri Higher Secondary School and also the founder principal of now defunct Udalguri B.Ed. College. He was also associated in politics and played pivotal role for the upliftment of the society. He had played a major role to recognize Nepali language in the Indian constitution. His demise is widely condoled at Udalguri by The Assam Gorkha Sanmellan, All Assam Gorkha Students Union and Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha. Nabin Malla Boro, the renowned bodo writer, Nandeswar Daimari the Sahitya Akademi awardee, Prodeep Kumar Daimari the ex-Deputy Chief of Bodoland Autonomous Council and others termed his demise as an irreparable loss to the society.

