Society that believes in mathematics consciousness is rational: Principal Dr Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: “Mathematics is not just a game of numbers, it is a discipline of thought, the basis of logic and the main pillar of the advancement of human civilization. The sages of ancient India advanced both spirituality and science equally. A country that believes in mathematics can always move forward and develop. People who believe in mathematical consciousness are always rational, said DHSK College (Autonomous) Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia during a prize and award distribution programme.

Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day workshop ‘Ganit Prajna Samvardhan’ organized by the Vivekananda Kendra Siksha Prasar Vibhag, Guwahati, from October 25 to 27, held at DHSK College, GPP, Principal Dr Saikia said that mathematics always made people's thinking coherent, rational, and orderly.

He said, “Mathematics is a universal language. Mathematics is a language of music, the mother of all sciences, the mirror of society, the root of a tree and the discipline of thought. It is the language of nature and always follows the same rules as nature.”

He presented certificates and awards to the outstanding students who showed special talent in mathematics at the function organized from Sadiya to Dhubri with the aim of popularizing mathematics. Principal Dr Saikia urged the award winners to set goals to become Pythagoras of Greece, and Aryabhatta, Lilavati, Bhaskaracharya, and Ramanujan of India.

He also said that modern internet, artificial intelligence, supercomputers, medicine, commerce, banking, etc. are useless without mathematics and that without the application of mathematics, daily life, technology, science, and everything else would be useless.

The event was attended by 45 teachers and 98 students of Vivekananda Kendra Schools across Assam along with Principal of Dibrugarh Vivekananda Kendra School Achintya Goswami, former professors of Dibrugarh University, and other dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam: Rotary Club Dibrugarh Launches Ganit Setu for Rural Math Education