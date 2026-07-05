Solo Nepali Cyclist Praises Assam’s Hospitality, Calls State Safe for Visitors

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A young Nepali cyclist, Bhuvan Rajbanshi, who is touring India alone to counter rumours that Nepali citizens are unsafe in the country, has praised the hospitality of the people of Assam and described the state as safe and welcoming.

Rajbanshi, who started his bicycle journey from Nepal on June 24, reached Kakoijana in Bongaigaon on Friday after spending 10 days travelling across India. He said that some people in Nepal had tried to discourage him from visiting India, claiming Nepali’s face harassment here. “Those rumours are completely false. If anyone from Nepal wants to visit India, I would ask them to come to Assam first. Assam is beautiful, and I never felt unsafe. The people here have treated me with great love, care and respect,” he said.

During his visit to Kakoijana reserve forest, Rajbanshi also expressed delight after seeing the world-famous golden langur. He appealed to the people of Nepal to visit Assam and India without fear, saying Nepali visitors are safe and warmly welcomed across the region.

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