Songs should speak of people’s liberation: Chief guest Loknath Goswami

A Correspondent

Golaghat: The Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), The Golaghat district committee observed the birth centenary of poet-lyricist Keshab Mahanta with a program titled “Gite-Mate Smaran” (Remembering through songs and words) today. Chief guest Loknath Goswami emphasized that songs should reflect the language and emotions of common people, making them relatable and alive. He praised Keshab Mahanta for writing songs for the common man. The event featured performances by Goswami and others, including renditions of Mahanta’s songs like “Amolmol Shewali Gondh” and “Maghai Bole Dholor Mat.”. Notable performances included Amrit Saikia’s bahi (a traditional wind instrument) and Nipun Gogoi’s saxophone.

The program began with a collective rendition of Bhupen Hazarika’s “Ma Ami Sadiyale Jamei”. Other performers included Risa Rani Koushik, Akash Nil Neog, Swapna Rajkhowa, and Manik Das. Polash Loing recited Mahanta’s poem “Sonjira Mahi”. IPTA leaders, including Ratneswar Saikia, Sarat Chandra Neog, and Bipul Talukdar, spoke at the event, highlighting Mahanta’s contributions to it and the organization’s role in Assam’s cultural landscape.

