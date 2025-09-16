Sonitpur Assam Academy of Mathematics celebrates foundation day at Panbari

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Sonitpur District Branch of the Assam Academy of Mathematics celebrated foundation day with a day-long programme at Adarsha Vidyalaya, Panbari Tea Estate under Dhekiajuli LAC. The event began with the flag hoisting by Dr. Bhim Prasad Sharma, Senior Professor of Mathematics at Tezpur University and president of the Sonitpur District Branch, followed by a meeting chaired by him.

Secretary Anamika Gogoi outlined the objectives of the Academy and informed that Olympiad examinations have been regularly organized for students. School Headmaster Debojit Das, in his welcome speech, stated that such discussions would greatly benefit students and help them in their future endeavours.

Delivering a special lecture, Dr. Arun Mahanta highlighted how mathematics could open up career opportunities, while Dr. Sharma engaged students with a lively talk on the beauty of playing with numbers. Chairperson of the school’s Managing Committee, Hemanti Tanti, remarked that such initiatives would be especially helpful for students of the tea garden region in guiding them towards success. The programme, attended by students and teachers, was conducted by teacher Dhruvajyoti Nath.

