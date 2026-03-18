Sonitpur cracks down on misuse of domestic LPG, imposes immediate ban on commercial use

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Administration, Sonitpur, has imposed an immediate ban on the use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes across the district.

The order, issued by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, ACS, follows reports of misuse of subsidized domestic LPG cylinders by commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, dhabas, caterers, tea stalls, street food vendors, and other businesses. Domestic LPG cylinders are meant exclusively for household cooking and are supplied at subsidized rates. Their use for commercial activities violates the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and leads to artificial shortages affecting genuine domestic consumers. The order has come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders.

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