Sonitpur: District auditions held for ‘Sur Sangam’ tea garden student talent hunt

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: District-level auditions for "Sur Sangam" Tea Garden Student Talent Hunt were held at the Darrang College auditorium in Sonitpur. The auditions were organised as part of a collaborative initiative of the Department of Education (Secondary), Government of Assam, and The Hans Foundation, North East, aimed at nurturing musical talent among students from tea garden communities.

A total of 37 students took part in the Sonitpur district auditions, representing all 13 tea garden model schools of the district. The participants were shortlisted through preliminary school-level selections conducted under a structured music education programme currently being implemented across tea garden model schools.

Sur Sangam is a component of The Hans Foundation's Uttam Xikhya programme, implemented in partnership with the Department of Education (Secondary), Government of Assam. The initiative focuses on strengthening holistic education in model schools located in tea garden areas by integrating formal music education into the school curriculum through the engagement of dedicated music teachers, thereby enabling students to develop creative skills alongside academics.

District-level auditions are being conducted across Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. From these auditions, 30 candidates will be selected to compete at the pre-state level to be held in Dibrugarh on January 21. Subsequently, 15 candidates will be shortlisted for the grand finale in Guwahati on February 6.

The programme has been conceptualised not merely as a competition, but as a sustained platform for talent identification and mentorship, aimed at building confidence, discipline and self-expression among students from tea garden communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Reetam Kr Sarma, Senior Programme Manager, The Hans Foundation, said that Sur Sangam reflects a shared commitment to creating platforms that allow children from tea garden communities to discover and express their musical abilities. He added that the performances at the Sonitpur auditions highlighted the impact of structured music education and underscored the importance of long-term mentorship and exposure in nurturing young talent.

Mamata Hojai, Director, Department of Education (Secondary), Government of Assam, stated that the government remains committed to promoting the holistic development of students, particularly those from tea garden areas. She noted that Sur Sangam strengthens the integration of co-curricular education within schools and encourages students to pursue creative excellence alongside academics.

Students shortlisted from the district-level auditions will continue to receive mentorship and exposure opportunities as they advance through the subsequent stages of the competition, reinforcing the shared vision of the Department of Education (Secondary), Government of Assam and The Hans Foundation to promote inclusive and quality education across tea garden communities.

