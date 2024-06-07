Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Tinsukia Celebrates World Environment Day with Innovative Student Competitions

TINSUKIA : The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Nau-Pukhuri branch Tinsukia observed the World Environment Day in a unique manner where the school authority arranged a competition on the theme where kids were asked to display various activities unlike plantation drive. Vritaya Das of Balvatika 3 adjudged the best performer. In another programme, the IQAC and NSS unit of Sadiya College organised a plantation drive at the college premises followed by a plantation programme at the Borjhiya Gaon L.P. School located at Borjhiya Gaon. An awareness programme and the quiz competition among the students were held. Dr Bhupen Chutia, Principal, Sadiya College delivered the awareness talk. Nakul Neog Programme officer NSS unit Sadiya College moderated the programme which was also addressed by Bikash Chiring, Headmaster, Borjhiya Gaon LP School and Digen Das Assistant Co-ordinator, IQAC, Sadiya College. The quiz programme was assisted by Sibani Baruah, Assistant Professor Department of Commerce Sadiya College.

