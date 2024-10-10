Sonitpur District Holds Road Safety and Development Committee Meetings, Chaired by DC Ankur Bharali

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A special meeting of the District Road Safety Committee with regards to the observance of State Road Safety Week along with the meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), Sonitpur for the month of October, 2024 was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ankur Bharali.

The Government of Assam is conducting State Road Safety Week from October 7 to October 13, 2024, aimed at promoting a culture of responsible driving and enhancing road safety for all. In this connection, a special District Road Safety Committee meeting was convened on Tuesday wherein the various issues related to ensuring road safety, and zero accident fatalities during the ensuing Durga Puja was discussed and deliberated. Addressing the concerned stakeholders, the District Commissioner directed strict enforcement of speed limit, wearing of helmet, seat belt, evening surveillance, checking of drunken driving, proper crowd management in and around Puja Pandal sites, enhanced lighting in roads and Puja sites, designated parking areas among others. He specifically directed the health department to be on alert for any medical emergency during the Puja period. MVI was directed to share Road Safety messages with Puja committees which are to be displayed at the Puja Pandals. He instructed all Head of the Departments to notify all staff of their respective offices to abide by traffic rules including wearing of helmets in their day to day commutes.

