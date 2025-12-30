Sonitpur DLRC reviews banks’ performance and govt scheme implementation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Consultative Committee/District Level Review Committee (DCC/DLRC) meeting for the quarter ended September, 2025 for Sonitpur district was held on Monday at Conference Hall-I of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The meeting was presided over by the District Development Commissioner, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, and reviewed the performance of banks in terms of deposits, advances, Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio, and the disbursement status of various government schemes implemented by different departments.

The meeting, convened by the Lead District Manager, Sonitpur, Achajya Sonowal, also reviewed the progress of banks operating in the district with regard to schemes such as Kisan Credit Card, PM Surya Ghar, PMEGP, PMFME, ASRLM, and various Social Security Schemes of the Government. Emphasis was laid on the timely disposal of applications, and the meeting reiterated the need for close coordination between banks and line departments to minimize delays and improve service delivery to the public.

The Chief Executive Officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Jayanta Kumar Borah, suggested adopting a convergence approach during Financial Literacy Camps organized by rural bank branches, wherein facilitation of Aadhaar seeding, e-KYC, and resolution of issues related to DBT beneficiaries could be undertaken to ensure ease of access to banking services for the common public. Issues relating to ATM availability and shortfall, timely disposal of loan applications under various flagship government schemes, and the need for improved coordination among banks and line departments were also discussed.

