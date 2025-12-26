Sonitpur: Fishing banned in Kaziranga’s 6th addition ahead of Magh Bihu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In view of reports suggesting possible community fishing activities during the upcoming Magh Bihu festivities, and with the aim of safeguarding the fragile ecosystem and rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the District Magistrate, Sonitpur, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, within the 6th Addition to Kaziranga National Park, which falls under Sonitpur district.

The order has been promulgated as such fishing activities are illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and any continuation of these practices could cause irreversible damage to the flora and fauna of the protected area.

Exercising powers under Section 163 of BNSS, District Magistrate Ananda Kumar Das, ACS, has prohibited, with immediate effect and until further orders, the assembly of five or more persons, unauthorized movement, and any form of illegal fishing inside the 6th Addition to Kaziranga National Park within Sonitpur district, unless prior permission is obtained from the competent authority.

The order, issued on December 24, 2025, has come into force immediately and will remain valid until further notice. Any violation of the directive will invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

