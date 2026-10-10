Sonitpur DM Enforces Strict Regulations on Molasses Trade to Curb Illegal Liquor Production

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur District Magistrate Ananda Kumar Das has issued an order under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, regulating the storage, transportation, sale, purchase and distribution of liquid molasses, commonly known as Lalee, and molasses powder in the district. The order, effective immediately, aims to prevent their diversion for the illegal manufacture and distillation of country liquor and illicit or spurious liquor.

As per the order, no person shall deal in liquid molasses or molasses powder in Sonitpur district without prior registration with the district administration. Traders, wholesalers, retailers, firms and other business entities must register in the prescribed format within 15 days of the order's issuance. Trade in these commodities will not be permitted without registration.

Those purchasing molasses exclusively for cattle feed or other legitimate industrial or agricultural purposes must also register as specified in the order.

The order strictly prohibits the sale, storage, transportation or distribution of molasses under the guise of jaggery or its misdeclaration as jaggery. Violators will face prosecution under the relevant laws.

Traders, transporters and dealers must maintain proper records of procurement, transportation, storage and sale and produce them for inspection by authorised officers whenever required.

Anyone aggrieved by the order may show cause within seven days of its issuance as to why the conditional order should not be made absolute. Violations will invite prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws.

The order was issued ex parte in view of the urgency of the situation and in the interest of public order and safety.

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