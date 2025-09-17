Sonitpur gears up for Sewa Saptah with series of health and welfare initiatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, on September 16, addressed the media at the Conference Hall of District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, regarding the line-up of events and preparations for the observance of Sewa Saptah Week in Sonitpur district, commencing from September 17. He was accompanied by ADC Twahir Alam, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Jagadish Goswami, and other concerned officials of the Health Department. The District Commissioner stated that a series of health-oriented and welfare programmes have been scheduled to mark the week, highlighting the government’s continued efforts towards community well-being and social development.

As part of the programme, a blood donation camp will be organised on September 17 at Mahashraman Bhawan, Tezpur, and Shahid Smarak Udyan, Dhekiajuli, in collaboration with the blood centres of Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Kanaklata Civil Hospital, and local social organizations. On the same day, the ‘Sustha Nari Sustha Parivar Abhiyan’ will also be launched across all government health centres of the district, focusing on comprehensive health check-ups and services for women under the framework of National Poshan Maah and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. A major highlight of the week will be the organisation of Mega Health Camps across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sonitpur district, scheduled between September 18 and October 31.

On September 22, the Nikshay Mitra Samaroh will be held across all LACs of the district to felicitate Nikshay Mitras and provide nutritional support kits to TB patients.

On September 19, a district-wide tree plantation drive will be undertaken covering 575 schools. On September 21, a central felicitation programme for young writers is scheduled in Guwahati. On September 23, an LAC-wise massive distribution drive under Digitalized Settlement of land to non individual juridical entities service of Mission Basundhara 3.0 will take place in Sonitpur, while on September 25, the launch of Orunodoi 3.0 will be held.

