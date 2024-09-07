Sonitpur & Kalaigaon Launches 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 with Focus on Empowering Women and Nourishing Adolescents

Tezpur: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 was inaugurated at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Sonitpur with a focus on the theme, “Suposhit Kishori, Sashakt Nari.” The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Kabita Kakati Konwar, Additional District Commissioner (Education), Sonitpur, and Bidyot Hazarika, District Social Welfare Officer, in the presence of officials from key departments such as Health, Agriculture, Public Health & Engineering, Sports & Youth Welfare, and the Divisional Forest Office (Social Forestry).

Representatives from the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), AYUSH, National Health Mission (NHM), and Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), along with Child Development Project Officers, ICDS Supervisors, and other Poshan Maah stakeholders were also in attendance. The programme was initiated by the District Social Welfare Officer, who outlined the objective of the meeting, stressing the significance of the theme for this year’s Poshan Maah: “Suposhit Kishori, Sashakt Nari” (Well-nourished Adolescents, Empowered Women). The officer highlighted the need for a coordinated effort to address malnutrition and related issues at the district, block, and community levels.

Kabita Kakati Konwar, ADC (Education), urged all departments and attendees to work in unison, ensuring that all planned activities are effectively implemented across the district. She emphasized the importance of community engagement in achieving the goals set for the month-long nutrition drive. Nabadeep Bora, District Coordinator for POSHAN, provided a detailed breakdown of the activity matrix proposed by the Directorate of Women & Child Development. The plan focuses on key initiatives such as reducing anaemia, extensive growth monitoring of children, promoting infant and young child feeding practices, and the integration of education and nutrition under the “Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi” campaign. In addition, technology-driven governance, transparency, and improved service delivery were highlighted, along with the “Ek Ped Naam Ke Naam” campaign promoting environmental sustainability.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the District Social Welfare Officer, Sonitpur, marking the beginning of a series of month-long activities aimed at improving nutrition and health outcomes for women and children in the district.

KALAIGAON: As part of Poshan Maah, an awareness meeting was held in the premises of Kumtipara Anganawadi Centre under Kalaigaon ICDS Project on Friday. This meeting was presided over by Hareshwar Kakati, Chairman of Niz Kalaigaon Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) and it was supervised by Supervisor Papari Rabha. Priyanka Pathak, Child Project Officer (CDPO) of Kalaigaon ICDS Project spoke in presence of a large number of Anganwadi Workers to create awareness of preparing nutritious food for pregnant women and adolescent children along with mothers and Anganwadi workers. CDPO Pathak urged the mothers and Anganwadi workers to feed the children with nutritious food to make them healthy. He also said that the month-long Poshan Abhiyaan has been observed to create awareness on the need of nutritious food to reduce stunting among children and to ensure their full blossoming, both mentally and physically.

