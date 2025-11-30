Opposition Raises Concern Over Tezpur University Situation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the recent developments at Tezpur University, two MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, expressed their concern in the Assembly today. Saikia said that in the last 70 days, activities at Tezpur University (TU) have almost ground to a halt. According to allegations, the Vice-Chancellor spends 60% of his time outside the campus. There have also been questions raised about financial anomalies and appointments in the varsity.

Students of TU have now sought the interference of the government. So, Saikia asked the government to look into the matter expeditiously.

CPI-M MLA Manoranjan Talukdar also expressed his concern, saying that the TU was established on the basis of the Assam Accord, but a situation of anarchy is prevailing at present. “In such a situation, the state government cannot remain a mute spectator and should initiate steps to restore normalcy in TU,” he said. He also alleged that furniture for the university was bought at prices much higher than prevailing market rates.

