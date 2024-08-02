Sonitpur District Launches Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 with Ceremonial Plantation Event

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration and Assam Forest Department marked the launch of Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 on Thursday with a district-level ceremonial plantation event held at Koliabhomora Bridge area near Bhomoraguri Forest Beat office.

District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, inaugurated the event by planting a sapling, along with District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, Additional District Commissioners Pranjit Deb, Twahir Alam, and Raj Boruah, Divisional Forest Officer of Western Assam Wildlife Division Piraisoodan B, and Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) Nripen Kalita.

Many officials of line departments, such as the District Agriculture Officer, Executive Engineer of PWD (B), District Information and Public Relations Officer, and officials and staff of the Forest Department, took part in the event by planting a sapling each. The target for Sonitpur district this year is the planting of around 12 lakh saplings, which is three times the last year’s target.

Speaking to the media, the District Commissioner appealed to all citizens of Sonitpur to take active participation in this initiative and become green warriors. He further added that the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 is being celebrated from August 1 to August 15 this year with the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” to honour the contributions of mothers in one’s life. He added that on August 4, 2024 another massive plantation drive will be undertaken as part of the District Day celebration of Sonitpur which falls on August 3 and various events have been scheduled from August 2 to August 6 to mark the occasion. Moreover, the date of new registration and renewal has also been extended till August 5, 2024.

Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 is an initiative of the Forest Department, Government of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, aiming to plant 3 crores commercially valuable trees.

