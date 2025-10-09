Sonitpur SSP Barun Purakayastha wins FICCI Best Officer Award at MASCRADE 2025 event

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sonitpur, Barun Purakayastha, has been honoured with the Best Performing Officer 2024–25 award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at its prestigious CASCADE at MASCRADE 2025 event held recently in New Delhi.

FICCI’s CASCADE (Committee against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) organized the 11th edition of its annual flagship conference, MASCRADE 2025, with the theme “Growing Illicit Trade: Destabilising Economic Welfare.” The conference focused on strategies and discussions to combat illicit trade and its adverse impact on the economy.

Purakayastha’s recognition highlights his exceptional leadership and the dedicated efforts of the Sonitpur Police in effectively tackling cybercrime and dismantling mule account networks a growing menace in the digital ecosystem. His team’s innovative strategies and relentless pursuit of cybercriminals reflect the Assam Police’s commitment to citizen safety, digital security, and ethical policing.

Also Read: Sharad Samman Awards 2025: Tezpur honors excellence in Durga Puja celebrations

Also Watch: