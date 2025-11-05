Sonowal Kachari Cultural Society celebrates first foundation day in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Sonowal Kachari Cultural Society, established under the aegis of the Cultural Department of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, celebrated its first foundation day on Monday with daylong colourful programmes at the Bathou temple premises in Dulia-Dainijan, Dibrugarh. The celebration began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the deity Bathou, followed by the hoisting of the society's flag by its President Bhuban Chandra Borah.

Floral tributes and lamp lighting were offered in front of portraits of eminent personalities, including artiste Zubeen Garg, Advocate Keshab Chandra Sonowal, former MLA Khirod Saikia, writer Shiva Nath Sonowal, actor Diganta Hazarika, singer Gayatri Hazarika, retired DPI Rudreswar Sonowal, and social worker Mridul Sonowal. A public meeting and cultural exhibition were held at the temporary auditorium under the chairmanship of Bhuban Chandra Borah.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Devendra Nath Basumatary, President of the All Assam Tribal Cultural Mahasabha and retired Director of Doordarshan Guwahati, expressed concern over the threats faced by indigenous languages and cultures.

"In today's world, smaller ethnic groups are being assimilated by dominant communities. Tribal languages and cultures are facing extinction, and their unique identities are fading away," Basumatary said.

He urged all cultural and intellectual leaders of indigenous communities to unite and work collectively to preserve their heritage, asserting that the protection of tribal culture is integral to safeguarding Assamese identity itself.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar of Dibrugarh University Dr Parmananda Sonowal appreciated the initiative and advised that all organizations should work collectively under the umbrella of the cultural society to promote and preserve the community's cultural heritage. Tonkeshwar Sonowal, Chief Executive Member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, inaugurated the meeting and announced that a corpus fund of Rs 3 crore would soon be released to the society.

On the occasion, Dibrugarh Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pushpanjali Sonowal released the souvenir 'Ebosoriya Parikrama,' edited by Ratan Hazarika. Former MLA and social worker Jyotsna Sonowal unveiled the society's theme song 'Asemir Kolate Son Hoi Jilike' composed and conceptualized by Manikanta Sonowal, along with two other songs, 'Bhekulir Biar Nam' and 'O Pakhi Bonoriya.'

The event also saw the felicitation of six distinguished personalities of the community with traditional Sonowal gamocha, cheleng, and citation scrolls.

The celebration featured vibrant folk performances, including Sonowal hushori, Log Bihu, Lesheri dance, and a folk instrumental ensemble that captivated the audience. Leaders of various Sonowal Kachari organizations, including Dewanand Chelleng, President of the Sonowal Kachari Students' Union, and Mohan Sonowal, President of the Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha, attended the event.

