Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika Assists Flood Victims, Distributes Relief in Greater Naduar Area

JAMUGURIHAT: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on Tuesday visited the relief camps of the greater Naduar area and distributed food items to people who have been living in the relief camps. According to information, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika had visited many relief camps and taken stock of the situation and distribution process of relief materials as well. He distributed food to the flood-affected people of Koroiani, Katarati, Bhojmari area at the office premises of No 1 Sootea GP. The fodder has been supplied by the Animal Husbandry department of the state government. The event was attended by the higher officials from the animal husbandry department, Dipshikha Handique, chairman of Sootea Town Committee, Hitesh Barua, president of Nagsankar Mandal BJP, Uday Shankar Saikia, former president of No 3 Sootea GP among others.

A great portion of the southern part of Jamugurihat and Sootea have been flooded by the recent flood waves affecting many villages. The affected people have been evacuated to safer and elevated places and been living in relief camps.

