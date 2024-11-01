Assam: Kali Puja Celebrations Kick Off in Demow with Festive Decorations and Traditions

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Kali Puja celebrations started in Demow and its surrounding areas on Thursday. The idols of Goddess Kali were brought to the pandals of Demow on Thursday morning. Under the patronage of Sri Sri Sitala Mandir and in association with the people of Demow for the third year, the Kali Puja celebration started in front of Sri Sri Sitala Mandir premises on Thursday for two days. The Kali Puja which is celebrated near the State Bank of India (SBI), Demow Branch is the oldest Kali Puja in the Demow area. Kali Puja is also celebrated in Demow Santipur. Banana trees were placed in front of the business establishments of Demow on Thursday, and the earthen lamps were lit in the business establishments and houses in Demow and its surrounding areas on Thursday evening. As Diwali is the festival of lights and so colourful lights were lit in the business establishments and houses on Thursday evening. Children were seen bursting crackers on the Thursday evening.

