Sootea Natya Samaj to organise state-level one-act play competition

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sootea Natya Samaj is all set to organize the state-level one act competition named ‘Sadou Asom Bishnu Rabha Sowaroni Ekanka Nat Pratoyogita’ (Bishnu Rabha Memorial All Assam One Act Play Competition), one of the pioneer and oldest and leading drama competitions of the state founded in the year 1969, the year of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s demise.

The two-day competition will be held on December 27 and 28 at Natya Bhawan, Sootea. More than 22 teams across the state will participate in the state-level drama competition, informed a press release issued by Padma Hazarika, President, Dilip Kumar Bhuyan, Working President, and Debananda Saikia, Secretary, of the organizing committee.

The winning team will be awarded with the Radha Kanta Hazarika memorial award with a cash amount of forty thousand rupees, the second best team with Kamala Bhagawati memorial award with thirty thousand rupees, while the third best team will be awarded with the Nishi Bordoloi Memorial award with twenty thousand rupees. Besides the main awards, the most disciplined team will get the Chandra Hazarika memorial award along with ten thousand rupees. The Rabin Saikia memorial award along with five thousand rupees will be presented to the best actor, while the Ram Prasad Bhuyan and Phuleswari Bhuyan memorial award will be presented to the best actress along with a cash amount of five thousand rupees.

On the other hand, the Dipak Kumar Gogoi memorial award will be presented to the best director along with a cash amount of five thousand rupees while the Mahendra Goswami memorial award will be presented to the best dramatist along with three thousand rupees. Likewise, the best stage decoration, best comedian, second best actor, second best actress, and best child artiste awards will be presented in memory of Late Mahendra Saikia, Nandaram Baruah, Golap Saikia, Kuladhar Hazarika, Bipin Chandra Hazarika, Raju Gogoi, and Girish Saikia along with cash amounts.

