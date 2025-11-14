32nd Khirod Barua Memorial One-Act Play Competition in Morigaon; Ceremonial Flagpole Installed

Morigaon: The ceremonial flag post of the Karmapran Khirod Barua Memorial All Assam One-Act Play Competition was raised at Morigaon School Field. The occasion is marked as part of formal preparation for the three-day theatre festival.
The religious function, performed with customary zeal, was attended by noted cultural personalities and theatre lovers of the State. The President of the Managing Committee of the event, Lipika Barua, led the programme. The event was inaugurated by Mahendra Nath Hazarika, president of Morigaon District Senior Citizens' Body, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.
Additionally, the programme was moderated by Ajit Sarma, the working president of the Morigaon District Journalists Association (MDJA). Distinguished personalities, including Pranabjyoti Barkatoki, chief advisor of the managing committee, Bubumoni Goswami, the chief advisor of Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS), Babul Bora (former secretary general of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha (SSS). Along with senior journalist Pratap Hazarika, Dalim Phukan, along with several other dignitaries, graced the occasion.
The 32nd edition of this prestigious state-level drama competition, one of Assam's longest-running cultural events, is scheduled to happen from November 27 to 29 at the same venue. According to organisers, a total of 55 scripts were submitted this year, out of which 44 have been shortlisted for the final competition.
The event is reaffirmed as one of the premier platforms for emerging dramatists and theatre groups in Assam. Organisers hope the festival will not only be a fitting tribute to Khirod Barua, a pillar of Assamese drama, but also inspire creativity and unity among theatre lovers throughout the state.