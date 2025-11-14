32nd Khirod Barua Memorial One-Act Play Competition in Morigaon; Ceremonial Flagpole Installed

Morigaon: The ceremonial flag post of the Karmapran Khirod Barua Memorial All Assam One-Act Play Competition was raised at Morigaon School Field. The occasion is marked as part of formal preparation for the three-day theatre festival.

The religious function, performed with customary zeal, was attended by noted cultural personalities and theatre lovers of the State. The President of the Managing Committee of the event, Lipika Barua, led the programme. The event was inaugurated by Mahendra Nath Hazarika, president of Morigaon District Senior Citizens' Body, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.