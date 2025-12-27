SOS Children’s Village conducts health camps in remote Hojai areas

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Family Strengthening Programme (FSP) of SOS Children’s Village, Hojai, concluded its series of general health camps, reaching the most remote and underserved communities of the district. Over the past ten days, health services were brought directly to the doorsteps of villagers in Milik Basti, Hawaipur Dhanuwar Basti, and Hira Basti—areas where access to basic healthcare has long been a challenge. The initiative, carried out in partnership with the Office of the Deputy Superintendent, Hojai FRU/CHC, saw medical teams deputed by the Health Department conducting general health check-ups and distributing essential medicines free of cost. The camps were held at Dhanuhar Basti on December 16, Hawaipur on December 19, Hira Basti on December 24, and Milik Basti on December 26, covering a wide cross-section of the rural population.

“Many families here have never had a doctor visit their village. For them, these camps were a lifeline,” said Niranjan Das, Senior Child Welfare Officer. “We saw elderly patients, children, and women who received medical attention and medicines they could not otherwise afford.”

In addition to consultations, the camps provided basic health screenings, raising awareness about preventive care and hygiene.

The Village Nurse of SOS Children’s Village, along with Animators, Tutors, and other staff, played a pivotal role in mobilizing communities and ensuring smooth operations. The entire effort was guided by Assistant Director Chitta Ranjan Mohanty, whose leadership helped bridge the gap between government resources and grassroots needs.

Community members and PRI representatives lauded the initiative, expressing gratitude for the timely medical assistance and the renewed sense of hope it brought to their villages. “It is not just about medicines; it is about dignity, care, and the feeling that someone cares for us,” said one village elder.

Also Read: Rotary, Rotaract Clubs hold free health camp at Dibrugarh Book Fair