South Kamrup: Gold and Cash Worth Over Rs 5 Lakh Seized in Jorshimuli Raid

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from Chhaygaon police station and the In-Charge of Jorshimuli police outpost conducted a raid on Tuesday at the residence of Shahejul Hussain Saikia of Jorshimuli Gospota in South Kamrup.

During the operation, police recovered a large quantity of suspected gold ornaments along with cash. The seized items include 12 pairs of gold earrings, 5 suspected gold chains, 2 gold rings, two 10-gram gold coins, one suspected gold round-shaped charm pendant, one gold locket, one 4-gram gold coin, and Rs 5,90,000 in cash.

Police have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case. An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized items and to determine any possible links with theft cases in the region.

Also Read: Guwahati: Burglary case busted; melted gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered