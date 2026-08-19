South Kamrup Students’ Union to felicitate HSLC 2026 toppers at Dakshin Kamrup College on August 22

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The South Kamrup Students' Union will organise a special felicitation programme at the auditorium of Dakshin Kamrup College at Mirza on August 22. Nagaland University Chancellor Dr Samudragupta Kashyap will attend the programme as the chief guest, while AASU Chief Adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya will be the distinguished guest.

Meritorious students from the region who successfully cleared the 2026 High School Leaving Certificate examination will be felicitated at the event.

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