Assam News

South Kamrup Students’ Union to felicitate HSLC 2026 toppers at Dakshin Kamrup College on August 22

South Kamrup Students’ Union will felicitate HSLC 2026 achievers at Mirza on August 22, with Dr Samudragupta Kashyap as chief guest.
felicitation programme
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The South Kamrup Students' Union will organise a special felicitation programme at the auditorium of Dakshin Kamrup College at Mirza on August 22. Nagaland University Chancellor Dr Samudragupta Kashyap will attend the programme as the chief guest, while AASU Chief Adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya will be the distinguished guest. 

Meritorious students from the region who successfully cleared the 2026 High School Leaving Certificate examination will be felicitated at the event.

Also Read: Assam Minister Biswajit Daimary reviews sericulture schemes in Bodoland Territorial Region

Felicitation Programme
South Kamrup Students’ Union
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com