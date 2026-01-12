Special Revision (SR) of electoral roll progressing smoothly in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Special Revision (SR) of the electoral roll in Darrang district is progressing smoothly, in strict adherence to all guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

The newly-joined District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO), Darrang, Pubali Gohain, informed that house-to-house verification under the SR had been completed in all the Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of the district. As part of the revision process, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of all LACs visited their allotted polling stations, ensuring close monitoring at the ground level. In addition, random verification was carried out by the EROs to further ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll.

The DEO further stated that all activities under the SR were conducted strictly in accordance with the norms and guidelines of the Election Commission of India to ensure the preparation of a transparent, accurate, and error-free electoral roll.

It was also informed that Co-District Commissioner & ERO, Sipajhar, Papori Das, was visiting the evicted area of Garukhuti in Sipajhar in the district and that after proper verification under the SR, the names of eligible voters would be transferred to the respective polling stations in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

